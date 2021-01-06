Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) (CVE:EL) Trading Up 20%

Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) (CVE:EL)’s stock price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,063,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 572,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.15. The company has a market cap of C$8.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) Company Profile (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform that focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics.

