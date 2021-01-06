Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $211.65

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $211.65 and last traded at $208.10, with a volume of 155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $26.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.05 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 52.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

