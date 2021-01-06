Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,036.27

Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,036.27 and traded as high as $1,147.00. Entain PLC (GVC.L) shares last traded at $1,133.50, with a volume of 695,781 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,281 ($16.74) target price on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Entain PLC (GVC.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,082.17 ($14.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,036.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 910.98.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

