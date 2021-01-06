Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 572,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 347,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

EVC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $260.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.90 million. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez bought 50,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 616,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 199.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128,697 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 29.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 400,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 101.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,591 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

