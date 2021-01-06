Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.74. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -620.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 40,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $3,332,217.67. Following the sale, the executive now owns 278,701 shares in the company, valued at $22,761,510.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $204,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,643 shares of company stock worth $7,843,217. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Janus Capital Management increased its position in Envestnet by 58.8% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 2,689,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,598,000 after purchasing an additional 995,289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors increased its position in Envestnet by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors now owns 19,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors increased its position in Envestnet by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors now owns 392,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 136,742 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 57,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Frank Co increased its position in Envestnet by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 259,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 56,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

