Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVST. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 381.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 278,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth $2,284,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

NVST opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -260.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.18 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

