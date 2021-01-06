Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.06

Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.06 and last traded at $47.06, with a volume of 2740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Enviva Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $225.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Equities analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 91.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,834,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,692 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,418,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 81.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 289,688 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 36.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 462,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 123,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 22.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 46,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

