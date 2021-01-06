ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel Sells 2,000 Shares

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,184 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.63. 103,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.14. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $94.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.87 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. ePlus’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 21.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 317,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 191.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 95,582 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the third quarter worth $9,156,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in ePlus by 10.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

