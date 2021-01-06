ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.15

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.15 and last traded at $93.15, with a volume of 1118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ePlus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.41. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $433.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,661 shares in the company, valued at $852,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,561 shares of company stock valued at $815,949 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ePlus during the third quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ePlus by 313.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

