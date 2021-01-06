Equal Price Tops $0.0002 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Equal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $65,790.95 and $720.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Equal has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00046518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00319545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,074.19 or 0.03011299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

EQL is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

