Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.31

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 140791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.
EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.
The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.
In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 85.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.2% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equitable Company Profile (NYSE:EQH)
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
