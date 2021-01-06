Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FITB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

