Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.92.

