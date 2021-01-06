Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wipro Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wipro in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wipro’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Investec lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of WIT opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Wipro has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Wipro by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,623,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 180,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.