Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10.

XBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. M Partners downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.50.

CVE:XBC opened at C$9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -194.69. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$10.07.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.04 million.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

