Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

TSE FSZ opened at C$11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,230.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.32. Fiera Capital Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.77 and a 52-week high of C$13.18.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$170.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.40 million.

About Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.