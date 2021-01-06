Equities Analysts Set Expectations for M&T Bank Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.44.

MTB opened at $128.49 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,379,000 after purchasing an additional 440,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after acquiring an additional 297,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,799,000 after acquiring an additional 103,741 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after purchasing an additional 202,445 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

