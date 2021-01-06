Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,230.00

Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.68), with a volume of 184118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,085 ($14.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of £560.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 950.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 725.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.

Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) Company Profile (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.