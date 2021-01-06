Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 6,860 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.52, for a total value of $1,718,567.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,753.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carvana stock traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,755. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.37.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.