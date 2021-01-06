ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.52

Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.52 and last traded at $107.31, with a volume of 3935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESE. Stephens began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ESCO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.07.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $208.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 189.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

