Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Up 6.4%

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.78 and last traded at $45.39. 1,070,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 831,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

Get Essent Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 27,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter worth $7,893,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter worth $561,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.