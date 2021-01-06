Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Research analysts at Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ETTYF remained flat at $$32.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

