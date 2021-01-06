Esstra Industries Inc. (ESS.V) (CVE:ESS) Shares Up 147.5%

Shares of Esstra Industries Inc. (ESS.V) (CVE:ESS) shot up 147.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.12 million and a P/E ratio of -58.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44.

Esstra Industries Inc. (ESS.V) Company Profile (CVE:ESS)

Esstra Industries Inc invests in marketable securities in Canada. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Edmonton, Canada.

