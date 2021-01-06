Eterbase Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, Mercatox, Escodex and P2PB2B. In the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00306590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00032199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,091.76 or 0.02935122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

XBASE is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, IDEX, Escodex, LATOKEN, DDEX, Mercatox, P2PB2B and Coinlim. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

