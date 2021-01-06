ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM) Stock Price Up 1.3%

ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM)’s share price rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.91. Approximately 25,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 27,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.