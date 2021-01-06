Ether Zero Price Hits $0.0011 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. Ether Zero has a market cap of $202,146.32 and $15,005.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.25 or 0.03337600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,628,967 coins and its circulating supply is 177,599,554 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DigiFinex, EXX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

