Ethereum Gold (ETG) Trading 205.1% Higher This Week

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Ethereum Gold token can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $435,176.06 and $551.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 205.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00046207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00318666 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00033665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.83 or 0.03024885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

ETG is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

