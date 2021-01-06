Ethereum Gold Project Market Capitalization Achieves $103,860.44 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 143.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $103,860.44 and $360.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and Token Store. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 146.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00335208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014361 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $954.37 or 0.02725408 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

