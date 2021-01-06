EtherGem Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $318,264.66 and $65,320.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00046505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.48 or 0.00314450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00033113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,024.89 or 0.02815097 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.