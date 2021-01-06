Etherparty 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,480.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. Etherparty has a market cap of $222,532.77 and $11,480.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00047151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.00322226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00034626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,197.88 or 0.03360221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Etherparty

FUEL is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Etherparty Token Trading

