EUNO Trading Up 25.4% Over Last Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $8.45 million and $7,077.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00485440 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 119.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000064 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,083,221,677 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

