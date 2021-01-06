Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) (LON:ECEL) Shares Gap Down to $216.00

Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) (LON:ECEL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $216.00, but opened at $208.00. Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) shares last traded at $206.20, with a volume of 4,442 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £229.74 million and a P/E ratio of -187.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 213.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 186.43.

In other news, insider Michael Scott sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78), for a total value of £14,362.59 ($18,764.82).

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Profiles and Building Plastics. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

