European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $112.48

Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.48 and traded as high as $120.50. European Assets Trust shares last traded at $120.50, with a volume of 317,695 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £434.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

In related news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE purchased 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £955.84 ($1,248.81).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.