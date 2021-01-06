Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.31

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $11.72. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 770 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

