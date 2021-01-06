EvenCoin Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $63,125.62 and approximately $64,930.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00034806 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001693 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00021177 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002998 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EVN is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.