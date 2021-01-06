Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Trading Down 7.9%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $136.44 and last traded at $138.48. 565,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 374,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average of $132.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $100,755.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $113,949.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,824 shares of company stock worth $3,765,022. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 235.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth $81,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

