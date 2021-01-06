Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $240.51 and last traded at $239.64. Approximately 309,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 211,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.23.
RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.77.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)
Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.
