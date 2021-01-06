Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $240.51 and last traded at $239.64. Approximately 309,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 211,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.23.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.77.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

