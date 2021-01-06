Everex Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $585,442.00 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Everex has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and $585,442.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000971 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Everex has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00048819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.00333282 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $946.47 or 0.02713167 BTC.

About Everex

Everex is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.