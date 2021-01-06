Everipedia Market Capitalization Achieves $40.94 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $40.94 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded up 34% against the dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, OTCBTC, Upbit and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,015,963,533 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,950,198,306 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bancor Network, Upbit, DragonEX, OTCBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

