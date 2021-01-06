EveryCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $768,978.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 183.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One EveryCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, LATOKEN and IDAX. EveryCoin has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $768,978.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00027093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00112987 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.61 or 0.00488658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00239378 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016030 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

