Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVH. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

NYSE:EVH opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.44.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Evolent Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after buying an additional 97,870 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 14,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

