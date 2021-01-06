Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of EVH traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. 642,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,869. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. Evolent Health has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $17.11.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after acquiring an additional 97,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,648,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,498,000 after acquiring an additional 161,389 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 926,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 71,590 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $10,381,000. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 365.8% during the third quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 755,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 593,329 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

