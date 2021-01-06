Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.10 ($30.71).

Shares of EVK opened at €26.90 ($31.65) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.97. Evonik Industries AG has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

