Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Anthony Webster Sells 51,234 Shares

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,367,435.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony Webster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $350,000.00.

AQUA traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.59. 904,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,079. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 192.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.