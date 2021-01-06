Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.42

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.42 and last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 4968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 47,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $1,106,168.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,381,340 shares of company stock valued at $208,613,646. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 198.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

