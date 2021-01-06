Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) by 211.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.70% of Exantas Capital worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XAN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exantas Capital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Exantas Capital by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 50,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Exantas Capital by 1,816.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 217,395 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 321,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XAN opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Exantas Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $123.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 251.90, a current ratio of 251.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Exantas Capital had a negative net margin of 347.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Research analysts predict that Exantas Capital Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

