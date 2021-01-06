EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXFO. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut EXFO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.96 million, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.85 million. EXFO had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EXFO will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EXFO stock. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,270 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.07% of EXFO worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

