Exosis Price Hits $0.0368 on Exchanges (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. Exosis has a market capitalization of $18,521.14 and $2,328.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,648.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.30 or 0.03369810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00471151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.81 or 0.01267395 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.55 or 0.00397073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00021575 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00177988 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 668,174 coins and its circulating supply is 503,174 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

