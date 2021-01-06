eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $626,800.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $626,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,568,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,209,385.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $807,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $703,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $594,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $424,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $459,900.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $567,700.00.

eXp World stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,700. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.04 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $564.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. eXp World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

