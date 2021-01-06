Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,857.90

Shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,857.90 and traded as low as $2,839.50. Experian plc (EXPN.L) shares last traded at $2,850.00, with a volume of 1,175,984 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Experian plc (EXPN.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,780.91 ($36.33).

The company has a market cap of £25.86 billion and a PE ratio of 39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,771.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,857.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Experian plc (EXPN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,938 ($38.39) per share, with a total value of £79,326 ($103,639.93).

About Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

